Ryan Murphy is celebrating the birth of his third child.

The 54-year-old writer, director and producer welcomed a baby boy, Griffin Sullivan, with his husband, David Miller, on Aug. 18.

Murphy shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of Griffin. The picture shows Murphy and Miller's older sons Logan 7, and Ford, 5, with their baby brother.

"Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy. August 18, 6 pounds 13 ounces," Murphy captioned the post.

Murphy announced in Architectural Digest in June that he and Miller were expecting their third child. Murphy shared the news while discussing the design of his family's two homes.

"We have loved our year in them, calmed and nourished by their monochromatic subtlety and purposeful restraint," he said of his homes. "But wouldn't you know it, I feel an attack of color and Legos and bright Magna-Tiles coming on. We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August."

Murphy and Miller's son Ford was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of pediatric cancer, when he was two years old. Murphy said on Instagram in 2018 that Ford is "thriving" today after undergoing surgery and "several difficult procedures."

Murphy is known for creating the TV series Glee, American Horror Story and The Politician. He shared a cast photo Monday for his upcoming Netflix film The Prom, featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and other stars.