Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Cinematic Imagery Award at the 25th annual Art Directors Guild Awards on April 10.

Murphy is a an award-winning writer, director and producer best known for American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, Hollywood, The Politician, The Prom, Glee, Popular and more.

The Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose work in the film and television industry has enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer's experience.

Chuck Lorre, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, Brad Bird, David O. Russell, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, John Lasseter, George Lucas, Frank Oz, Clint Eastwood, Terry Gilliam and more have previously received the award.

"Ryan Murphy is a visionary whose impact spans a wide spectrum of film, television, and streaming projects, all the while creating memorable, visual story telling experiences as one of Hollywood's most prolific and successful writers-directors-producers," ADG President Nelson Coates said in a statement on Tuesday.

"His imagination and consistent emphasis on high production values have fostered the creation of worlds that will have lasting impact on the visual lexicon of entertainment for years to come. He personifies the very concept of cinematic imagery. The ADG is thrilled to recognize Murphy's tremendous contributions to the art of narrative design," Coates continued.

Nominations for the ADG Awards will be announced on Feb. 25.