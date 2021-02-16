"Ryan Murphy is a visionary whose impact spans a wide spectrum of film, television, and streaming projects, all the while creating memorable, visual story telling experiences as one of Hollywood's most prolific and successful writers-directors-producers," ADG President Nelson Coates said in a statement on Tuesday.
"His imagination and consistent emphasis on high production values have fostered the creation of worlds that will have lasting impact on the visual lexicon of entertainment for years to come. He personifies the very concept of cinematic imagery. The ADG is thrilled to recognize Murphy's tremendous contributions to the art of narrative design," Coates continued.
Nominations for the ADG Awards will be announced on Feb. 25.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.