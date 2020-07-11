American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy and Blumhouse are producing a film based on Stephen King's novella, "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," for Netflix.

The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks and The Highwaymen director John Lee Hancock is onboard to write and helm the project.

The story about a boy who finds he can communicate with the dead via cellphone is part of King's If It Bleeds collection, which was published this year.

No casting has been announced for the screen version.

King's creepy tales have become the basis of numerous movies, TV shows and remakes in recent years. Among the most popular have been Doctor Sleep, It, Mr. Mercedes, The Outsider and Castle Rock.