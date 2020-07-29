Country music singer Ryan Griffin is a dad of two.

The singer-songwriter welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with his wife, Talia Griffin, on Monday.

Griffin shared the news Tuesday on Instagram. Griffin and his wife named their son Jude Michael.

"Proof that good things can happen in 2020!!!" Griffin wrote. "Once again, God out-did himself."

Griffin and Talia Griffin also have a 4-year-old son, Levi Hart.

"Jude is sooo chill and stepping into this world like a champ. I wish y'all could have seen Levi's face the first time he saw his lil bro - love at first sight," Griffin said.

"You are my hero @taliagriffin - love you beyond," he added. "Cheers to a healthy baby and a strong a woman!"

Griffin told People they chose the name Michael to honor Michael Busbee, known as Busbee, a "dear friend" and Grammy-nominated songwriter and music producer who died at age 43 in September.

Griffin and Talia Griffin announced in March that they were expecting again.

"Our family is about to get bigger! We are so excited to welcome another baby BOY into our life. This kid lucked out to have such an awesome big brother. It's been so special to see the love that Levi Hart already has for him," Griffin said on Instagram.

Griffin is known for the songs "Woulda Left Me Too," "Dibs," "Best Cold Beer" and "Right Here Right Now."