Actor Ryan Gosling appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about the infamous picture of him in the upcoming Barbie movie.

Gosling, 41, appeared on Fallon's show Thursday night to promote his new Netflix film, The Gray Man, an action thriller in which he stars alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

While Gosling did speak for a time about The Gray Man, Fallon devoted much of the interview to asking him about his role in the highly anticipated Barbie film. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Gosling's interview occurred the same day that the film officially wrapped production, according to Deadline.

Gosling will star in the live-action adaptation of the Mattel doll line as Ken, alongside Margot Robbie as Barbie.

The Canadian actor made headlines when the first image of him in costume as Ken emerged online, but Gosling told The Tonight Show host that he didn't really understand all of the hype.

"I was surprised how some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken, as though they ever thought about Ken for a second," Gosling said. "They never played with Ken. Nobody plays with Ken."

"He's an accessory," Gosling joked, noting that while Barbie had a house and a car, Ken had neither.

Fallon and Gosling also spoke about the fact that many journalists have been asking the actor exactly what the Barbie movie will entail, given that the film itself is only based on a line of dolls.

"Ken has no house, no home, no job. . Is this a drama? Is this a sad [film]?" Fallon asked.

"Those are not plot details," Gosling replied. "Those are just objective facts about Ken. That's the Ken life."

In addition to the interview, Gosling also participated in a sketch with Fallon called Tough Cop, Tough Cop.

The sketch was based on a hypothetical 1990s television show that Gosling and Fallon had supposedly starred in together.

The pair are seen dressed as detectives while gradually getting angrier at a suspect they're interrogating.

Gosling and Fallon then threaten the suspect with a variety of unconventional tactics, including tickling them and changing the channel on their favorite television show.

The Gray Man is streaming now on Netflix, and Barbie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 21, 2023.