NEON announced Monday it will co-produce and distribute The Actor. The Actor stars Ryan Gosling and will go into production this year.

Gosling joined the film in February and will star as Paul Cole, a man in the 1950s suffering from memory loss after an attack in Ohio. The film will follow Cole's journey back to New York.

Duke Johnson directs The Actor, and co-wrote the adaptation of Donald E. Westlake's Memory with Stephen Cooney. Westlake's novels have inspired films such as Point Blank, The Grifters and Payback.

Gosling also produces with Ken Kao of Waypoint Entertainment. The actor last appeared in the 2018 movie First Man, starring as Neil Armstrong.

Johnson and Abigail Spencer also produce with Interlight Films and Paul Young produces with Make Good. Charlie Kaufman also executive produces. Kaufman wrote and co-directed Anomalisa with Johnson.