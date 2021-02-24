Ryan Gosling has joined the cast of the new thriller The Actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Wednesday that Gosling, 40, will star in and produce the upcoming film.

The Actor is based on the Donald E. Westlake novel Memory. Duke Johnson co-wrote the script with Stephen Cooney and will direct the adaptation.

In the new movie, Gosling plays Paul Cole, a New York actor who is beaten and left for dead in 1950s Ohio. Following the attack, Paul has no memory and is stranded in a mysterious small town.

"The Actor follows a thrilling journey we all must take: to find home, to find love, and ultimately to find ourselves," an official logline reads.

Gosling will produce with Johnson and Abigail Spencer of Innerlight Films, Waypoint Entertainment's Ken Kao and Make Good Banner's Paul Young. Gosling and Kao are also collaborating on an adaptation of the Andy Weir novel Project Hail Mary and the Universal film Wolfman.

Gosling will also star in the Netflix movie The Gray Man, based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Johnson is best known for directing the stop-motion film Anomalisa with Charlie Kaufman.