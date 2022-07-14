Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas walked the red carpet Wednesday.

The actors attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Gray Man at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Gosling, Evans and de Armas were joined by their co-stars Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton.

De Armas wore a metallic Louis Vuitton dress and posed for photos with Gosling and Evans.

The Gray Man is an action thriller written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The Russo brothers are also known for directing such films as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Gray Man is based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. The film follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a CIA operative who is hunted by his unhinged former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

Netflix released a trailer for the movie in May.

The Gray Man premieres Friday on Netflix.