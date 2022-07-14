De Armas wore a metallic Louis Vuitton dress and posed for photos with Gosling and Evans.
The Gray Man is an action thriller written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The Russo brothers are also known for directing such films as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
The Gray Man is based on the Mark Greaney novel of the same name. The film follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a CIA operative who is hunted by his unhinged former colleague, Lloyd Hansen (Evans).
