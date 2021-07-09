The small-town sitcom, Rutherford Falls, is set to return for a second season in 2022, Peacock announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show stars Ed Helms , Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan. Its co-creator, executive producer and showrunner is Sierra Teller Ornelas. Helms and Michael Schur are the series' co-creators.

"We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls, a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original, and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed and the incredible cast."