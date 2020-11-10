Production is underway in Prague on Oslo, an HBO movie starring Ruth Wilson from The Affair and Sherlock alum Andrew Scott.

The film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play of the same name.

It is based on the true story of "the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords," a press release from the cable network said.

J.T. Rogers wrote the screenplay and stage drama.

Bartlett Sher is helming the project, which he also directed on Broadway in 2016.

The production won the Tonys for Best Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Michael Aronov.

Among the film's producers are Marc Platt, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Steven Spielberg.

Oslo is scheduled to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max in 2021.

"In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we're delighted to work with J.T. and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen," Tara Grace -- senior vice president of HBO programming and films -- said in a statement Tuesday.

She added, "Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, Oslo's themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn't be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life."