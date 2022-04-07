Netflix is giving a glimpse of Russian Doll Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov.

Russian Doll is created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler. The first season followed Nadia (Lyonne) as she lived and died in an ongoing time loop and attempted to solve the mystery.

The Season 2 preview shows Nadia travel back in time to the 1980s.

"The universe finally found something worse than death," the character says. "I broke time."

Nadia reunites with her friend Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) and the pair question if they have "unfinished business."

"Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations, the New York City subway," an official synopsis reads.

"At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley also star.

Russian Doll Season 2 premieres April 20 on Netflix.