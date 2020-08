A Russian athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he went underwater and bench pressed a 110-pound barbell 76 times before coming up for air.

Vitaly Vivchar of Tomsk said he trained for two months before taking on the record Thursday at Lebyazhye Lake.

He said the feat combined his skills as a championship weight lifter with his amateur hobby of free diving.

Vivchar managed 76 repetitions, beating the previous record, set by U.S. man Greg Wittstock, by 14.