NFL star Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced the Friday birth of their son, Win Harrison Wilson, in posts on social media.

Wilson, 31, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, posted a photo to Instagram showing him posing for a photo with his wife, 34, and their newborn son.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!!" Wilson wrote. "Mommy & Daddy Love You!"

Ciara posted a video to Instagram showing the couple and some medical workers singing "Happy Birthday" to baby win, who was born weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

The football star and singer have one previous child together, Sienna Princess, 3. Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, 6, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.