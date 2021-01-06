Hulu released a trailer for the original series The Sister on Wednesday. The show stars Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer opens with the ominous death of a woman three years ago. Nathan (Tovey) and Bob (Carvel) know where the body is buried. Complicating matters is the fact that Nathan married the victim's sister, Holly (Acharia).

The Sister runs for four episodes. Neil Cross adapted his own novel, Burial, for the series. Niall MacCormick directed.

Euston Films, producers of The Dublin Murders and Hard Sun, produced The Sister.

Tovey played werewolf George Sands on the BBC series Being Human and subsequently appeared on American series Looking and Quantico. Carvel starred on the Channel 4 UK series Babylon and Baghdad Central. Acharia played Irri on Game of Thrones and appeared on the ITV drama The Good Karma Hospital.

All four episodes of The Sister premiere Jan. 22 on Hulu.