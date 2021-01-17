Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe is defending his 2003 film Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World from a critic who called it an effective sleep aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic. May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe . I've never made it past the ten minute mark. You're welcome. And thanks Russell. @russellcrowe," film critic Ian McNabb tweeted earlier this month.

Crowe responded Sunday, causing the movie's title to trend on Twitter.

"That's the problem with kids these days. No focus," the actor wrote. "Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie."

Frozen and Central Park actor Josh Gad tweeted in support of Crowe.

"A perfect movie," Gad said of the drama, which is set in the Napoleanic Wars and based on Patrick O'Brian's novel series.

Broadway actress Erin Quill replied to Crowe, too.

"Also WHY IS HE TAGGING YOU? No manners either!" Quill said of McNabb.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Former Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage also weighed in on the controversy.

"Did ... someone say Master and Commander? Wait! I LOVE THAT FILM!!!!" Savage said.

McNabb ultimately responded with: "Thanks Russell. I'm 60 but I get your point. Love Unhinged. Greetings from Liverpool."

The film co-starred Paul Bettany, Billy Boyd and James D'Arcy.