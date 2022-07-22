Russ is back with new music.

The 29-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Are You Entertained" featuring Ed Sheeran on Friday.

The "Are You Entertained" video shows Russ and Sheeran enjoy a night out as they sing about enjoying their success.

"It's a feeling like I might just be on a roll / I'm never sellin' my soul / My records are platinum and gold / It just keeps happening, whoa," Russ sings.

In a post on Instagram, Sheeran said the "Are You Entertained" video was initially supposed to be directed by SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards, who died at age 31 in February.

"We were meant to shoot in February, but the day before Russ flew out, Jamal tragically died. Our whole world was upside down, and I had to cancel and just tell Russ it wasn't happening, but he was so so understanding, to a level il never forget," Sheeran wrote.

Edwards' mom and sister encouraged Sheeran to finish the music video with the help of Edwards' production team and Jake Nava as director.

"I felt so sad on the day, but very proud. I wish Jam was here to see it, I wish we'd done it together, but he would be buzzing how all his people came together and brought his vision to life," Sheeran said.

"Russ, thanks for being such an amazing human, and thank you to everyone who made this video happen," he added. "Jamal lives on forever."

Russ released the album Chomp 2 in December 2021, while Sheeran released the album = in October.