Rupert Grint's publicist has confirmed the Harry Potter actor and his actress girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," a representative for the couple said in a statement Friday.

The child's sex and anticipated birth date have not been disclosed.

Grint, 31, recently starred in the Apple TV+ series Servant and Groome, 28, is known for her roles in London to Brighton and A Fish Out of Water.

They have been dating since 2011.