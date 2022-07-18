RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race announced that the second season of the popular reality series will premiere on Aug. 12 on VH1.

The show's official Twitter account tweeted the news Monday, while also showing a sneak preview in the form of a brand new trailer.

"See celebrities, like you've never seen them before," the voiceover in the trailer says. "Nine stars compete in the ultimate lip-sync showdown."

The series involves a slate of celebrities who will transform themselves into unrecognizable lip-sync performers. It will then be up to a panel of judges to decipher who the disguised celebrity is.

It appears there will be one significant change for Season 2. Entertainment Weekly reported that, similarly to the style of The Masked Singer, the judges will not know any of the contestant's identities prior to their elimination from the show.

This marks a change from the first season, in which all of the celebrities were revealed before the competition began, and prior to their being disguised in drag.

Returning to the judging panel for Season 2 is RuPaul, along with judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

The show is a spinoff of the wildly popular series RuPaul's Drag Race, which has itself won a number of accolades. From 2016 to 2021, host RuPaul won six Emmys in a row for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program, and the show itself has won four Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Competition Program.

In addition to Secret Celebrity, there have been a number of other spinoff shows following the success of the original. This includes Drag Race Down Under, Canada's Drag Race and Drag Race France.