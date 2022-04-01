Additional details for RuPaul's Rap Game UK have yet to be announced.
BBC Three also has three other new series in the works: Stacey Dooley Doesn't Investigate, Pam and This Continent.
Stacey Dooley Doesn't Investigate will follow television personality and journalist Stacey Dooley in her personal life. Pam is a prequel to Gavin and Stacey featuring Alison Steadman as Pam Shipman, while This Continent is a This Country spinoff featuring Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper as Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe.
