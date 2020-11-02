"Looking forward to better days! I'm happy to announce the triumphant return of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Early in 2021 Season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you've come to expect from our brilliant queens," RuPaul said in a statement.
"We're also currently casting Season 3 with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honored that you've embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most," he continued.
RuPaul, on the official Twitter account for the BBC Press Office, announced on Monday that casting for Season 3 is underway. The deadline to apply is Nov. 14.
