RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 will come to BBC Three in early 2021.

Graham Norton and Alan Carr will return for the second season, which will feature 12 new queens competing for the title of the U.K.'s Next Drag Race Superstar.

"Looking forward to better days! I'm happy to announce the triumphant return of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Early in 2021 Season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you've come to expect from our brilliant queens," RuPaul said in a statement.

"We're also currently casting Season 3 with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honored that you've embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most," he continued.

RuPaul, on the official Twitter account for the BBC Press Office, announced on Monday that casting for Season 3 is underway. The deadline to apply is Nov. 14.

The Vivienne was the winner of Season 1.