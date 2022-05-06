World of Wonder released the trailer for its series Tartan Around with Lawrence Chaney on Friday. The show premieres May 10 on WOW Presents Plus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottish contestant Chaney won Season 2 of RuPaul 's Drag Race UK. Tartan Around will follow Chaney's visit to Los Angeles with celebrities, drag queens and other locals.

The trailer shows Chaney running down the Hollywood Walk of Fame, taking surfing lessons and visiting a plastic surgeon. WOW and RuPaul's House of Love cocktails and mocktails line sponsors Tartan Around.

Guests on Tartan Around include Brittany Broski, Million Dollar Listing's Tracy Tutor, Leland, GiGi Goode, Kylie Sonique Love, Heidi N Closet, Eureka O'Hara and Rock M. Sakura.

A WOW TV show is the main prize for winning Drag Race UK. Season 1 winner The Vivienne also visited L.A. in the spinoff The Vivienne Takes on Hollywood.

Tartan Around premieres at 2 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus. Seven additional episodes premiere weekly.