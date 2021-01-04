The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 dance and strike a pose in a new trailer for the upcoming season.

"Hey sis! If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else," host RuPaul says in the cinematic clip, which was released Sunday on Twitter.

The show's 12 new queens then introduce themselves while getting ready inside of a dressing room. The contestants wear flashy outfits and display each of their unique looks.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2 premieres Jan. 14 in Britain and the United States. Season 2 will begin on the BBC Three iPlayer at 7 p.m. GMT in Britain and at 2 p.m. EST in the United States on the WOW Presents Plus streaming service.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr are returning as judges. The Vivienne was the winner of Season 1.