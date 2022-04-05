RuPaul's Drag Race is expanding internationally once again with a new spinoff set in Sweden.

Drag Race Sweden will be coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the U.S., U.K. and other territories. Swedish broadcaster SVT commissioned the show. Mastiff AB is producing.

Further details on the reality competition series are being kept under wraps. A host, judges and cast of Swedish drag queens will be announced at a later date.

RuPaul and Tom Campbell are executive producing, along with World of Wonder founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.

"Drag Race and the art of drag are worldwide phenomena that continue to attract global viewers, so we are thrilled to introduce a fierce new group of queens. As our drag family continues to grow, we look forward to watching these new queens sashay onto our screens," Barbato and Bailey said in a statement.

RuPaul 's Drag Race has expanded into other international spinoffs such as Drag Race UK, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Espai±a and Drag Race Holland, to name a few.

Queen Blu Hydrangea was crowned the winner of crossover series RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World in March.