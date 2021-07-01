RuPaul's Drag Race alum Manila Luzon has a new series in the works.

Luzon, 39, announced Thursday on Instagram that she will host Drag Den, the first Filipino drag queen competition series.

Luzon shared the news alongside a teaser image for the show.

"It's time to lace up, Pilipinas! You wanted a drag cartel? We heard you, and we're making it MAJOR! The first ever drag reality show in the Philippines is finally here, and I'm running the show!" she captioned the post. "See you soon @DragDenPH #DragDen."

Luzon is an American performer with Filipino and German-Swedish heritage. She said in an interview with Vice in April that she hoped to bring a version of Drag Race to the Philippines in the future.

"Filipinos make beautiful drag queens," Luzon said. "Filipinos also love pageants and Drag Race is the ultimate drag pageant."

"I can't wait to go back," she added of the Philippines. "Whenever I do a show in the Philippines, I feel like I'm at home with my culture, like I did when I was a kid dancing the tinikling. Even though it's not fully my country, I'm embraced and accepted. And I'm proud to be able to share my Filipino culture with the world."

Luzon competed in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1 and 4. She also hosts the podcast The Chop with fellow Drag Race album Latrice Royale.