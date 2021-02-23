RuPaul's Drag Race judge Ross Mathews is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old television personality announced his engagement to Wellington Garci­a in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Mathews shared the news alongside a photo of himself and Garci­a. The picture shows the couple sitting on the same chair and wearing matching loafers in different colors.

"Fiance, you stay! I am so proud to announce that after over a year together -- navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts -- the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!'" Mathews captioned the post.

"Dr. Garci­a, I love you. A lifetime of adventure waits," he added.

Mathews also discussed his engagement on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"About a year ago, I met somebody, who just changed my life, totally. And his name is Dr. Wellington Garci­a. And he's an educator, and he's hilarious, and he's the smartest person I've ever met," the star said. "Beyonce says, 'If you liked it then you should've put a ring on it' -- well, I did."

"I can't even believe it, but yes, I'm the happiest man," he added. "I met somebody so extraordinary."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Mathews and stylist Salvador Camarena split in November 2018 after nearly 10 years together. Mathews subsequently dated Ryan Fogarty, a tour production assistant for LeAnn Rimes

Mathews came to fame as a correspondent on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, where he was known as Ross the Intern. He joined RuPaul's Drag Race as a judge in Season 7.