The 41-year-old television personality announced his engagement to Wellington Garcia in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Mathews shared the news alongside a photo of himself and Garcia. The picture shows the couple sitting on the same chair and wearing matching loafers in different colors.
"Fiance, you stay! I am so proud to announce that after over a year together -- navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts -- the smartest, funniest and kindest man I've ever met said, 'Yes!'" Mathews captioned the post.
"Dr. Garcia, I love you. A lifetime of adventure waits," he added.
Mathews also discussed his engagement on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
"About a year ago, I met somebody, who just changed my life, totally. And his name is Dr. Wellington Garcia. And he's an educator, and he's hilarious, and he's the smartest person I've ever met," the star said. "Beyonce says, 'If you liked it then you should've put a ring on it' -- well, I did."
"I can't even believe it, but yes, I'm the happiest man," he added. "I met somebody so extraordinary."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Mathews and stylist Salvador Camarena split in November 2018 after nearly 10 years together. Mathews subsequently dated Ryan Fogarty, a tour production assistant for LeAnn Rimes.
Mathews came to fame as a correspondent on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, where he was known as Ross the Intern. He joined RuPaul's Drag Race as a judge in Season 7.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.