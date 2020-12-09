RuPaul's Drag Race is giving a first glimpse of its Season 13 cast.

VH1 introduced the contestants in a video Wednesday.

Season 13 will feature 13 new queens, including Gottmik, the first transgender man to compete on the show. Gottmik hails from Los Angeles and is a celebrity makeup artist.

Gottmik said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he is ready to represent the trans community on the show.

"The main thing I want to make so clear is that the gender spectrum is really crazy, and I feel like me doing feminine drag is confusing to a lot of people," he said. "I want to show everyone that no matter what you transition to, boy or girl, there's a whole gender spectrum in between that you can play with and have fun with, and it doesn't mean that your identity is any less valid."

The season will also feature Denali, a professional figure skater, Elliott, a dancer and Las Vegas show girl, Tina Burner, a singer and comedian, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rose, Symone, Tamisha Iman and Utica Queen.

"Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down," host and executive producer RuPaul said in statement.

Season 13 will premiere Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.