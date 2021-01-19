RuPaul and World of Wonder have announced a new version of Drag Race for Australia titled, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

The new show will feature queens from throughout Australia and New Zealand compete to become Down Under's first Drag Superstar.

"Oh my goodness. You guys are going to be in for such a thrill," RuPaul said on Twitter in a video announcement.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will be joining the judge's table, along with a third judge and celebrity guests who will be announced at a later date.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under was commissioned by streaming service Stan in Australia and TVNZ OnDemand in New Zealand. The show will be a Stan original production taking place in Australia.

The premiere date will also be announced at a later time. RuPaul 's Drag Race Down Under will air exclusively on the WOW Presents Plus service in the U.S. and other international markets.

"I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world. Thank you to Stan and the TVNZ OnDemand for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humor," RuPaul said in a statement.

Canada's Drag Race was recently renewed for a second season. RuPaul's Drag Race UK recently launched its second season.