RuPaul's Drag Race announced the cast for "All Stars 5" on Instagram Friday. The season begins June 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.

The previous Drag Race stars participating in the new season are Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Ongina and Shea Coulee.

Mateo was on Season 1 and the first All Stars season. Ongina was also on Season 1, Jujubee on Season 2, Ferrah and Balenciaga on Season 3, Barry on Season 8 and Coulee on Season 9. St. Clair, Miller and Cracker are from Season 10.

In a trailer, the contestants appear out of costume and reflect on where they went wrong in the seasons they did not win. They debut their revamped drag looks in the trailer.

RuPaul hosts the competition show which eliminates each contestant in weekly challenges. Each season crowns a winner as the next drag queen superstar.