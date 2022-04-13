RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 has announced that its roster of queens will be made up of previous winners.

The eight queens come from throughout the RuPaul 's Drag Race franchise and will be competing for $200,000 and the title of Queen of All Queens.

The roster includes All Stars Season 5 winner Shea Coulee, Drag Race Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, Drag Race Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, All Stars Season 4 winners Trinity The Tuck and Monet X Change, Drag Race Season 4 winner Jinkx Monsoon, Drag Race Season 3 winner Raja and Drag Race UK Season 1 winner The Vivienne.

"Stars, statements, LEGENDS!" the official RuPaul's Drag Race Twitter account said next to a photo featuring the entire cast of champion queens for Season 7.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 is coming to Paramount+ on May 20.

Kylie Sonique Love was crowned the winner of RuPaul 's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 in September. Love is the first transgender woman to win a U.S. version of Drag Race.

The Drag Race series recently announced a new international spinoff that is set in Sweden.