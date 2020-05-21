All Stars features standout contestants from previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race. Season 5 will feature Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Ongina and Shea Coulee.
In addition, Season 5 will have a new twist where contestants facing elimination will lip sync against a "lip sync assassin" -- a mystery superstar queen.
All Stars and RuPaul's Drag Race are hosted by RuPaul. Drag Race is in the midst of its 12th season and will air its finale Friday.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.