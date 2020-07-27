RuPaul and World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, have announced a new international spinoff series titled Drag Race Holland.

"Watch a new batch of glamazons compete for the crown in #DragRaceHolland, coming soon to the Netherlands," the official World of Wonder Twitter account said on Sunday alongside a video clip of RuPaul

"I am proud to announce that my beloved Drag Race is coming to you and with a brand-new host. More info coming soon, so you better watch!" RuPaul says in the video.

Drag Race Holland will air on Videoland in the Netherlands and is available worldwide through the Wow Presents Plus streaming service.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 came to an end Friday on VH1 with contestant Shea Coulee being declared the winner.