RuPaul has achieved the Guinness World Record for most Emmy wins for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

RuPaul has earned the Emmy five consecutive times for hosting his reality competition series, RuPaul 's Drag Race. He will be featured in the currently available 2021 edition of the Guinness World Records book. The host previously shared the distinction with Survivor host Jeff Probst who won the Emmy four times from 2008 to 2011.

The 60-year-old received his Guinness World Record certificate on the set of RuPaul's Drag Race Season UK Season 2, which will arrive in early 2021.

"It's a real joy hosting RuPaul's Drag Race and being a part of something that people get so much joy out of. The honor of getting five Emmys in a row is brilliant and being in the Guinness World Records book. Really, I just love doing what I do. Thank you so much. I'm really honored," RuPaul said in a video posted by Guinness World Records on Twitter.

RuPaul's Drag Race has received 19 Emmy Awards in total from 39 nominations. Season 13 of the series is set to premiere Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.