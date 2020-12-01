'Run the World': Starz gives first look at new original series
UPI News Service, 12/01/2020
Starz released on Tuesday the first image and teaser trailer for their new original series, Run the World.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show), Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles), Bresha Webb (Marlon) and Corbin Reid (Valor) star in Run the World, which will arrive in 2021.
Run the World follows a group of four Black women who are best friends and who are not only surviving, but thriving together.
The eight-episode, half-hour series is created by Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, Wendy Williams: Hot Topic, Boomerang). Davenport will also be executive producing with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, Black-ish, Dear White People).
The image and teaser trailer feature the friends having a good time and getting into the dating scene in Harlem and Manhattan.
Run the World is currently in production in Harlem and is produced by Lionsgate Television.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.