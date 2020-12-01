Starz released on Tuesday the first image and teaser trailer for their new original series, Run the World.

Amber Stevens West (The Carmichael Show), Andrea Bordeaux (NCIS: Los Angeles), Bresha Webb (Marlon) and Corbin Reid (Valor) star in Run the World, which will arrive in 2021.

Run the World follows a group of four Black women who are best friends and who are not only surviving, but thriving together.

The eight-episode, half-hour series is created by Leigh Davenport (The Perfect Find, Wendy Williams: Hot Topic, Boomerang). Davenport will also be executive producing with showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser (Living Single, Black-ish, Dear White People).

The image and teaser trailer feature the friends having a good time and getting into the dating scene in Harlem and Manhattan.

Run the World is currently in production in Harlem and is produced by Lionsgate Television.