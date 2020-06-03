Hip hop duo Run the Jewels is releasing its new album early and for free to listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo, composed of rapper Killer Mike and rapper and producer El-P, released the album Run the Jewels 4 on Wednesday.

Run the Jewels 4 was originally slated for release Friday. Killer Mike and El-P said on Instagram they they released the album early in the hope of bringing "some joy."

"The world is infested with [expletive] so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it. We hope it brings you some joy," the pair said. "Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love."

The album's release comes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and national unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

Run the Jewels 4 is available to download for free or to stream on streaming platforms. Run the Jewels encouraged people to donate to the National Lawyers Guild Mass Defense Fund.

Run the Jewels 4 features 11 tracks, including the singles "Yankee and the Brave (Ep. 4)" and "Ooh LA LA." The album is the duo's first since Run the Jewels 3, released in 2016.

Killer Mike recently spoke in his hometown of Atlanta, Ga., about Floyd's death and the subsequent protests. He said Monday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he spoke from the heart.