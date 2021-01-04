A film and game show based on the Rubik's Cube toy is in development from Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Entertainment Group and Endeavor Content.

Details on the film are being kept under wraps. Ashok Amritraj will be producing the film, with Priya Amritraj and Addison Mejr executive producing for Hyde Park.

The game show is a partnership between Hyde Park and Glassman Media (The Wall), a company backed by Endeavor Content.

"I've had a personal and nostalgic connection to the Rubik's Cube from my early days in India. I am thrilled to partner with Endeavor Content and Rubik's/Smiley and look forward to creating a wonderful and complex Rubik's universe," Ashok Amritraj said in a statement.

The Rubik's Cube, which tasks users with twisting rows of cubes around until each side matches the same color, was created by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik in 1974.

Over 450 million Rubik's Cube have been sold worldwide. The Rubik's Cube World Championship Finals are held annually in Boston.