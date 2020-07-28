Broadway and Raising Miranda actress Royana Black has died at age 47.

Black's family said in her obituary that Black died July 14 in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer.

Black had acute myeloid leukemia, and died "very suddenly," according to a GoFundMe page for her memorial fund.

In her obituary, Black's family remembered the actress as having "an infectious smile and laugh which could light even the darkest of days."

"She was a beautiful person inside and out. She was truly an angel on earth," the family said.

Black made her Broadway debut at age 10 in Neil Simon's play Brighton Beach Memoirs. She went on to play Miranda Marshack on the CBS series Raising Miranda, which aired in 1988.

In more recent years, Black appeared on the series Hold, Please and Medium.

Black is survived by her husband of 11 years, John Paul Hubbell, and her mother and brother.