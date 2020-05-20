Darren Criss' new series Royalties is coming to Quibi in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The short-form streaming service shared a premiere date, June 1, and a poster for the musical comedy series Wednesday.

The poster shows Criss and Kether Donohue surrounded by sheet music at a piano.

"Take note. #Royalties is coming June 1, only on #Quibi," the post reads.

Quibi previously released a teaser showing Criss and Donohue composing and questioning what Quibi is.

Royalties follows Pierce (Criss) and Sara (Donohue), a ragtag songwriting duo. Each episode will feature celebrity guests playing fictitious music stars.

The series hails from Clueless director Amy Heckerling. Criss co-wrote and executive produced the show with Nick and Matt Lang.

Quibi launched with 50 shows and "movies in chapters" in April.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Criss also stars in the new Netflix series Hollywood, which premiered this month.