British royal Meghan Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kensington Palace official Twitter, which represents William and Middleton, shared a photo of Markle kneeling and speaking with a young girl.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" the post reads.

The queen's Royal Family Instagram account posted a photo of Elizabeth and Markle from a 2018 visit to Cheshire, England.

"Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!" the post reads.

The Clarence House official Instagram, which represents Charles and Camilla, shared a portrait of Markle.

"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" the post reads.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Markle spent her birthday in Los Angeles, where she has lived with her husband, Prince Harry , and their 14-month-old son, Archie, since March. Hello! said the family is renting a home owned by Tyler Perry

Markle and Harry announced in January that they would "step back" from the royal family and split their time between North America and Britain. The couple gave up their royal titles and public funding in Britain in order to live independently in North America.

William and Middleton said in an interview with BBC News in April that they're keeping in touch with family online amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.