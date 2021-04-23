BBC One will revisit British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding in a new TV special.

The network said in a press release Friday that it will air Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember in honor of the couple's 10th wedding anniversary, which falls April 29.

William and Middleton married in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. Hundreds of millions of people watched the events unfold on live television.

The TV special will relive the spectacle, joy and pageantry of the day through the eyes of those who played a crucial role in making it happen, including Dr. Rowan Williams, the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2011, and florist Shane Connolly.

In addition, wedding guests including then-British prime minister David Cameron and former England rugby coach Clive Woodward will share their memories of the day.

"You could just see in their faces the excitement of the day, but in his face, the pride that he'd come to this point, this position, in which he's getting married to somebody that he truly loves," wedding guest and Centrepoint CEO Seyi Obakin said.

The special also features stories from ordinary people who went out of their way to witness the day, including a charity fundraiser who walked 55 miles from the Sussex coast in a full suit of armor to see the first kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

William and Middleton have since welcomed three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.

Royal Wedding: A Day to Remember hails from BBC Studios Events. Tim Dunn will produce the special, with Lisa Ausden as executive producer.