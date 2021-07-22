Britain's royal family has shared on social media a new photo of Prince George in honor of the boy's eighth birthday Thursday.

George's mother -- Kate Middleton , the Duchess of Cambridge -- snapped the outdoor picture of the smiling child, who is wearing a blue and orange striped shirt.

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 8th birthday today!" the royal family's official Twitter feed said.

George is the son of Prince William, nephew of Prince Harry, grandson of Prince Charles and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He also is the older brother of Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.