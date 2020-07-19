"The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July," the photos by Benjamin Wheeler were captioned in Saturday's post.
"Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947."
One image shows the newlyweds outside the chapel socially distancing with the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Another shows the bride and groom standing close together in front of an enormous floral arch.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.