British monarch Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 94th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clarence House Twitter account, the official account of Charles and Camila, shared photos of Elizabeth from throughout the years, including a picture of Charles presenting the queen with a gift.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday," the post reads.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account, the official account of William and Middleton, shared the same message and a photo of the queen with William and Middleton.

The Royal Family Twitter account thanked people for their birthday wishes and posted a video of a young Elizabeth with her sister, Princess Margaret , and other family.

"Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen's 94th birthday," the caption reads. "In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret."

"Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother," another post reads. "Happy birthday, Your Majesty!"

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

CNN reported Saturday that Elizabeth canceled the royal gun salute that has taken place on her birthday for the past 68 years. The queen reportedly felt the tradition would be inappropriate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth is expected to have private phone and video calls with family on her birthday.

William said in an interview Friday with BBC News that he and Middleton are keeping in touch with family online during the pandemic. William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are presently living in Los Angeles.

"We've been talking to all the family online. It's been a really good way of keeping in tough and seeing each other," William said.