"Wish it was true [clapping and fire emoji]," wrote one Instagram user. "I would absolutely watch the show."
Dancing with the Stars has yet to announce its celebrity cast and lineup of professional partners for Season 35, which is expected to air later this year on ABC.
Since Rosie won't be putting on her dancing shoes any time soon, some fans encouraged her to join The Traitors, which films in Scotland.
Given Rosie currently lives in Ireland, the fan wrote in her comments, "Hey @rosie, have u seen the show The Traitors @thetraitorsus? There are many versions, including, the Traitors Ireland! I think you'd be great on that show trying to find some Traitors!"
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Rosie moved to Ireland last year with her youngest child, Dakota, after President Donald Trump was re-elected.
Rose adopted Dakota in 2013 with her late ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2015, Us Weeklyreported.
The comedian also adopted Parker, 30, Chelsea, 28, Blake, 26, and Vivienne, 23, with her first wife, Kelli Carpenter.
"I'm happy. [Dakota] is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country," Rose said in a March 2025 TikTok video.
Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro partner Witney Carson were crowned the champions of the DWTS season, with social media influencer Alix Earle and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy finishing in second place.