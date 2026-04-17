Rosie O'Donnell has reacted to rumors she'll be competing on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars.

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The 64-year-old actress and comedian denied speculation she has plans to join the next Dancing with the Stars cast.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

On Monday, Rosie posted an AI-generated photo of herself via Instagram in which she's wearing a green sequined dress and striking a pose on the ballroom's dance floor.

The picture reads like a magazine cover and says, "Breaking News. Rosie O-Donnell [Makes] 'Dancing with the Stars' Debut: She returns to the U.S. in an epic comeback!"

Rosie captioned her post, "This made me laugh -- reminds me to never get a perm !!!"

Rosie was poking fun at her tightly-curled locks in the photo.

"Completely untrue," she continued, "but funny [beaming face with smiling eyes emoji]."

Many fans weighed in and expressed how they'd love to watch Rosie perform on Dancing with the Stars.

"Wish it was true [clapping and fire emoji]," wrote one Instagram user. "I would absolutely watch the show."

Dancing with the Stars has yet to announce its celebrity cast and lineup of professional partners for Season 35, which is expected to air later this year on ABC.

Since Rosie won't be putting on her dancing shoes any time soon, some fans encouraged her to join The Traitors, which films in Scotland.

Given Rosie currently lives in Ireland, the fan wrote in her comments, "Hey @rosie, have u seen the show The Traitors @thetraitorsus? There are many versions, including, the Traitors Ireland! I think you'd be great on that show trying to find some Traitors!"
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Rosie moved to Ireland last year with her youngest child, Dakota, after President Donald Trump was re-elected.

Rose adopted Dakota in 2013 with her late ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2015, Us Weekly reported.

The comedian also adopted Parker, 30, Chelsea, 28, Blake, 26, and Vivienne, 23, with her first wife, Kelli Carpenter.

"I'm happy. [Dakota] is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country," Rose said in a March 2025 TikTok video.

"And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Dancing with the Stars wrapped its 34th season in December.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and pro partner Witney Carson were crowned the champions of the DWTS season, with social media influencer Alix Earle and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy finishing in second place.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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