Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a mother of two.

The 34-year-old model welcomed her second child, daughter Isabella James, with her fiance, actor Jason Statham , on Feb. 2.

Huntington-Whiteley shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl's crib. The infant's tiny hand can been seen in the photo.

"Isabella James Statham 2.2.22," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post.

Fellow model Daisy Lowe was among those to congratulate Huntington-Whiteley in the comments.

"Congratulations to you and your gorgeous growing family," Lowe wrote.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 54, confirmed their engagement in January 2016.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar, in June 2017.

Huntington-Whiteley announced her second pregnancy in August 2021.

She showed her baby bump in a series of photos on Instagram in January.

Huntington-Whiteley is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret.

Statham is an actor known for his roles in "The Italian Job," "The Transporter," "The Expendables" and "The Fast & the Furious" franchises.