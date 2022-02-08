Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a mother of two. The 34-year-old model welcomed her second child, daughter Isabella James, with her fiance, actor Jason Statham, on Feb. 2. Huntington-Whiteley shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl's crib. The infant's tiny hand can been seen in the photo. "Isabella James Statham 2.2.22," Huntington-Whiteley captioned the post. Fellow model Daisy Lowe was among those to congratulate Huntington-Whiteley in the comments. "Congratulations to you and your gorgeous growing family," Lowe wrote. Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 54, confirmed their engagement in January 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar, in June 2017. Huntington-Whiteley announced her second pregnancy in August 2021. She showed her baby bump in a series of photos on Instagram in January. Huntington-Whiteley is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret. Statham is an actor known for his roles in "The Italian Job," "The Transporter," "The Expendables" and "The Fast & the Furious" franchises.