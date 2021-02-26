Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie and Sanditon star Theo James have been cast in the HBO adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel The Time Traveler's Wife.

Steven Moffat -- whose credits include Sherlock and Doctor Who -- wrote the screenplay for the new TV drama, which is in pre-production.

The story follows Henry, a librarian with a genetic disorder that allows him to pop into the past or future, and Clare, the artist who loves him.

The book was previously adapted as a film in 2009. It starred Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

Leslie recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, Kit Haringon.

The Good Fight alum Leslie and Divergent franchise star James also both appeared in the period drama Downton Abbey.