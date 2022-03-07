HBO Max released the trailer for DMZ on Monday. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt star in the show based on the DC Comics graphic novel, premiering March 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a war-torn New York, Manhattan has become a demilitarized zone. Dawson plays a mother separated from her son, searching for him in the DMZ.

Bratt plays a leader who rallies the crowd walled into the DMZ to rise up. The adaptation runs four episodes, all of which premiere March 17.

Ava DuVernay, Roberto Patino and Paul Garnes executive produce DMZ. Patino showruns and wrote the premiere episode, which DuVernay directed.

Ernest Dickerson directed the other three episodes. Dickerson is also an executive producer.

DuVernay's ARRAY Filmworks produces the series with Warner Bros. Television.

Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, Jordan Preston Carter and Venus Ariel also star. Rutina Wesley, Nora Dunn, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Mamie Gummer, Agam Darshi, Juani Feliz, and Henry G. Sanders guest star in DMZ.

Brian Wood wrote the original graphic novel. Riccardo Burchielli illustrated it.