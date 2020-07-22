Rosario Dawson and Retta are teaming up to co-host history-driven podcast series that will feature untold stories of the women's suffrage movement.

The series titled And Nothing Less: The Untold Stories of Women's Fight for the Vote, was announced on Wednesday by the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission, the National Park Service, and non-profit media company PRX in honor of the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and women's right to vote.

The organizations also announced podcast series The Magic Sash which will be hosted by gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman.

Both podcasts will premiere on Aug. 5 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and across audio platforms where podcasts are found. New episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday through Sept. 16.

And Nothing Less: The Untold Stories of Women's Fight for the Vote, will explore generations of activists who fought for women's right to vote. Guests will include historian Dr, Martha S. Jones, journalist Elaine Weiss and the great-granddaughter of civil rights icon Ida B. Wells.

The Magic Sash is an historical, fictional adventure series for tweens that will follow an 11-year-old girl and boy who go back in time to meet iconic heroes of the movement including Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.

"The full history of the women's suffrage movement, the work of so many heroes who fought for and secured women's right to vote, resonates profoundly today. It's an honor to bring such powerful stories from our nation's history to audiences everywhere," Dawson said in a statement.