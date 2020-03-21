Briarpatch and Zombieland: Double Tap actress Rosario Dawson has joined the ensemble for Season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.She will play Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's apprentice and an iconic character from the animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, Deadline and Variety reported.The Mandalorian follows bounty hunter Mando (Pedro Pascal) on his adventures after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.Production on Season 2 of the sci-fi show has wrapped. It is expected to air on the streaming service in the fall.