Production is underway on the Disney+ series Ahsoka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosario Dawson , who plays the title character, Ahsoka Tano, started filming the Star Wars series Monday on her 43rd birthday.

Dawson shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of a director's chair on set with writer and executive producer Dave Filoni's hat.

"Day 1... What a birthday present...! #AHSOKOOL," she captioned the post.

Dawson also posted a photo of a button reading "Happy Birthday Snips!" that was gifted to her by the Ahsoka crew.

"I've been so blessed with the best crews...! Go team AHSOKA! Thank you for an amazing birthday!" she wrote.

Dawson first played Ahsoka, a former Jedi Padawan who helped train Anakin Skywalker, in The Mandalorian Season 2. She reprised the character in an episode of the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett.

Ahsoka is a new spinoff of The Mandalorian. Hayden Christensen will reprise Anakin, a role her first played in the Star Wars prequel trilogy of films, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Disney+ has yet to announce a premiere date for Ahsoka.