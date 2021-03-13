Rosanna Pansino's 'Baketopia' to debut on HBO Max on March 25
UPI News Service, 03/13/2021
YouTube star and cookbook author Rosanna Pansino is set to host the HBO Max competition series Baketopia.
The 12-episode series is to premiere March 25.
Contestants will be given various baking challenges for a chance to win $10,000.
"Baketopia makes watching the craft of baking tasty treats almost as enjoyable as eating them," Jennifer O'Connell, executive vice president of non-fiction and live-action family programming at HBO Max, said in a statement Friday. "It was a major coup getting top food influencer Rosanna Pansino to do a baking show."
Patrick J. Dooty -- whose credits include Nailed it -- serves as executive producer and showrunner for Baketopia.
